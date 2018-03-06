Louisiana Tech grad a featured designer at New Orleans Fashion Week

Tki Francis Pullins, a Louisiana Tech 2011 fashion merchandising and retail studies graduate, will be a featured designer at New Orleans Fashion Week March 22-24. She was back on Tech’s campus recently, visiting with merchandising students and sharing with them her journey as a young designer.

Pullins is a Shreveport/Bossier native and the creator of a fashion apparel line called RealGunkie. She has won many national awards for her personal perspective and originality in the current fashion landscape.