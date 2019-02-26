LSMSA senior from Bossier City announced as National Merit Scholarship Finalist

NATCHITOCHES — Seven seniors from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) were announced as Finalists in the 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

One of the selected students is Shivam Shah of Bossier City.

Shah is currently a member of the basketball team, the ultimate Frisbee team and a senior class senator, and he was inducted into the National Honor Society. He is also the secretary of Project Polio and the co-president of Operation Smile on campus.

“In the future, I hope to eventually create my own medical practice and work as an orthopedic surgeon,” expressed Shah.

“It is an honor to represent LSMSA and be recognized as part of such a small number of students across the country.”

The other selected LSMSA students are Colt Crain of Zachary, Jayaditya “Jojo” Deep of Natchitoches, Will Heitman of Baton Rouge, Lucien Maloney of Mandeville, Zachary Schleter of Lake Charles and Benjamin Walker of Mandeville.

Once named a Semifinalist, students submitted a detailed scholarship application in which they provided additional information about their academic successes, involvement, leadership, and accolades. The application process for becoming a Finalist included submission of recommendation letters, essays, and qualifying ACT/SAT scores.

All seven students will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 scholarships worth more than $31 million, which will be awarded later this spring.

One of the qualifiers to become a National Merit Scholarship Finalist is to receive high marks on the ACT/SAT. LSMSA’s class of 2018 posted a composite ACT score of 29.2. To join LSMSA for the 2019-2020 school year, visit www.LSMSA.edu/apply.