Earlier today 121 LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine students learned where they will go for their residency training during a Match Day ceremony held on campus. On Monday, students received a notification from the National Resident Matching Program of the Association of American Medical Colleges, or the NRMP®, confirming if they matched with a residency program. A sealed envelope containing the highly anticipated news of where they matched was given to each student as their name was called in random order. Each student announced their fate and shared their excitement in front of a crowd of family, friends, faculty and fellow students.

Much of the class will be staying in the state of the Louisiana to for residency. Twenty-nine percent of students will be staying in Shreveport, with 45 percent of students staying in the state of Louisiana. Students also matched with prestigious programs around the country including Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt, Mount Sinai, Georgetown, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Baylor Scott & White.

Match Day is also a strongly anticipated day for the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine, which learned it successfully filled all 119 residency positions available. The new group of LSUHS residents will be welcomed to Shreveport in July, where they will train at University Health and other partner hospitals.

“Today is an extraordinary day for our institution, the state of Louisiana and most importantly for our students. It is my honor to share that this year represents the most successful Match Day in the history of our health sciences center. These results are a direct reflection on the caliber and commitment of our faculty who work tirelessly in delivering the best possible education and training to our students and residents. I wish the very best to our students staying in Shreveport as well as to those who matched in programs around the country. I am confident each one of them will represent LSU Health Shreveport well strengthening our legacy of successful medical education,” said Chancellor and School of Medicine Dean, Dr. G.E. Ghali.

Students are randomly selected for the order in which they receive their Match Day envelopes. Following a tradition of LSU Health Shreveport, each student made a donation to a monetary gift that went to the last student who received their envelope, in consolation for having to wait through the entire ceremony before learning their fate. This year the money went to David Detz who will be completing his General Surgery residency at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Match Day ceremonies are held at the same time on the third Friday in March at medical schools around the country. Throughout their final year of medical school, students apply and travel to residency programs around the country to complete interviews. Students then rank their preferred residency programs through the National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®), or The Match®. A computer algorithm then simultaneously takes the list of programs ranked by the student and the list of students ranked by the residency programs to fill available positions. The NRMP® expects this year’s Main Residency Match to be the largest in history.

Students will receive their Doctorate of Medicine medical degrees in May at graduation before starting their respective residency programs.