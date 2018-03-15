CONWAY, Ark. — The LSUS Debate Team competed at its final regular tournament of the season at the University of Central Arkansas last weekend and it was the team’s biggest victory of the season. Overall, the team earned more ranking points, advanced more debaters into the elimination rounds, and earned more trophies than at any other tournament this year.

Altogether, LSUS advanced 13 of its 18 entries into the elimination rounds. Senior Finance major, Hannah Alimajstorovic went undefeated in the prelim rounds of the novice division, finishing with a record of 8-0. His only loss came in the octafinal round on a close 2-1 decision.

Ethan Arbuckle, a freshman business administration major, advanced all the way to the final round before losing on a 2-1 decision. Arbuckle did win the title of best speaker in the novice division. Overall, Alimajstorovic, Arbuckle and their teammates brought home more than 20 awards representing LSUS in competition.

Director of LSUS Debate Trey Gibson stated, “I am so proud of the entire team. They have been working so hard over the past weeks to reach this level of success. But, we have so much work to do still, in order to get ready for nationals.”

The win at UCA locks LSUS into second place in the IPDA season rankings. The team will travel next to Spokane, Wash. for the IPDA National Championship Tournament and Convention that is being hosted by Whitworth University.