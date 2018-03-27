LSUS Master of Health Administration ranked No. 2 in nation

The Master of Health Administration program at LSU Shreveport has been ranked No. 2 by The Best Master’s Degrees, Inc. as one of the top MHA Programs in the United States.

LSUS came in behind only Grantham University in Lenexa Kansas. The ranking is based on program affordability, quality, overall value and academic excellence. To determine the list and rankings, Best Master’s Degrees, Inc. gathered information from other highly esteemed and reputable sources, including U.S. News and World Report, Best College Reviews, Get educated, Kiplinger and Forbes magazine.

LSU Shreveport’s 100 percent online MHA program prepares students for professional middle and upper management positions within health care institutions. The program consists of 10 graduate courses covering a broad range of administrative topics. Coursework may be pursued on either a full-time or part-time basis, with completion of the MHA degree being possible within one calendar year. The MHA program is accredited by AACSB International-the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the leading accreditation agency for business schools in the United States.

Earning a master’s in healthcare administration or healthcare management provides a highly specialized training program that helps with career advancement in health administration. Students completing a flexible, healthcare administration online degree program are able to move into superior roles as health administrators and executives. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, earning power increases upon completing online healthcare management degrees offered at accredited institutions.