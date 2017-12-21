Dr. Johnette Magner of Shreveport will join Louisiana Tech University as its Executive Director for External Affairs Jan. 1.

Magner, founding Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Business Alliance for Higher Education (SBBA), will work to strengthen support and forge new relationships to enhance the University’s visibility, impact, and financial resources. Her work will center in the northwest Louisiana region and will include developing and strengthening relationships with governmental bodies and influencing policies that impact Louisiana Tech.

“Dr. Magner brings experience in public affairs and the classroom to her work for Louisiana Tech,” said Dr. Les Guice, president of Louisiana Tech University. “We are excited to have her in the position to provide advice on governmental matters and policy changes at the local, state, and federal level.”

Magner received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree from LSU Shreveport. She earned her Ph.D. in mass communication from the University of Maryland. Magner served on the graduate faculty for the Frost School of Business at Centenary College and serves as the director of Centenary’s Center for Family-owned Business. Since 2014, she has been executive director of Citizens for a Better Caddo, a political action committee comprised of concerned citizens focused on improving educational outcomes for all children in Caddo Parish.

Prior to her position with SBBA, she served LSUS as interim vice chancellor of development, subsequent to her role as publisher for SB Magazine. Magner also served as vice president of public affairs with Ketchum and managed global communications for Joint Commission International.

“Louisiana Tech University serves as an important economic driver and innovator throughout the state and nation,” Magner said. “I look forward to helping develop relationships that will benefit our University and the citizens of our communities.”