The Bossier City Makers Fair returns to the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 24.

The Bossier City Makers Fair is a celebration of handcrafted goods, crafts, arts, and foods. The Bossier Makers Fair will feature more than 100 makers and artisans. Admission and parking are free.

The event features a large fair showcasing artisans that will be selling everything from paintings to knitting, upcycled furniture to soap, jewelry to pottery, home décor to clothing, unique foods to exotic seasonings, and more. There will be food and live music, as well as activities for the entire family, including face painting, bubbles, bounce houses, balloons and games in a family-friendly environment.