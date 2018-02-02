Man arrested for attempted murder at Bossier City hotel

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit have arrested a Shreveport man on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting last month at a local motel.

18-year old Daymon Deeric Caldwell was arrested Thursday after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest for attempted second degree murder. Caldwell is accused of shooting another man during an altercation inside a room at the Super 8 Motel in the 3100 block of Hilton Drive. That shooting happened on Jan. 20.

The 29-year old victim sustained a single non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen and was transported to a local hospital by Bossier City Fire Department personnel.

Caldwell taken into custody Thursday evening by members of the United States Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and was booked into the Bossier City Jail. Caldwell was subsequently transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility. His bond is set at $1 million.