Man arrested for first degree rape of child

Bossier City police have arrested a man for committing sex crimes involving a child under the age of 13.

Christopher George Keeling, 24 of Bossier City, was arrested for first degree rape Wednesday by detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Unit following an investigation into a complaint that Keeling had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions over the past few months.

Keeling was booked into the Bossier City Jail and was subsequently transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.