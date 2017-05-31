Bossier Sheriff Deputy arrested a 21-year old male for having sex with a 16-year old female in a church parking lot.

Trayvon Snow, of the 4800 block of San Antonio Street in Bossier City, was arrested on Monday on one charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, obscenity, and several drug related charges.

Snow and his victim were caught having sex in the back seat of his vehicle while parked in a church parking lot. Snow was immediately detained and advised of his rights when the deputy stated he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from Snow’s vehicle. After a visual search of the vehicle the deputy found marijuana on the floor board of the vehicle. On further search of the vehicle a digital scale, with marijuana residue was found in the center console between the front passenger and driver’s seat. 34 grams of marijuana were later found in the trunk of the car. Snow also had in his possession $5,315 in cash which he pulled from his pockets.

In his statement to the deputy Snow admitted he knew the age of the juvenile that he was having sex with and that he also received the monies on his person from sales of the narcotics.

The 16-year old juvenile was returned home and Snow was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.