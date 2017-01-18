The Bossier City Police Department has arrested a suspect who shot another man at an apartment complex Tuesday.

The incident occurred outside the Cordova Court Apartments in the 900 block of Westgate Drive. An off-duty Bossier City Police officer was flagged down by the victim, Patrick Franklin, 38, of Shreveport, in the 3000 block of Stafford Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The officer, who serves as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex, was told by Franklin he had been shot.

Franklin was taken to University Health in Shreveport by Bossier City Fire Department personnel and was last listed in critical condition.

Later Tuesday evening, Quincy Jackson, 30, of Shreveport, was taken into custody in by members of the US Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force after an arrest warrant was obtained by detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Jackson is charged with attempted second-degree murder. His bond is set at $500,000.

Jackson has been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and is awaiting transfer to Bossier City.