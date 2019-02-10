Man fatally shot in Bossier City Sunday morning

A man was killed after apparently trying to break into a home in Bossier City early Sunday morning.

At 5:25 a.m. Bossier City police officers and firefighters responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of June Lane. First responders located a man who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transported to LSU Oschner Health hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The initial investigation by detectives indicates that the homeowner shot the man as he was trying to break into the residence.