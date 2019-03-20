Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of two Bossier City women

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of two Bossier City...

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing two Bossier City women in 2014.

Twenty-sixth Judicial District Judge Michael Nerren convicted Wednesday Brandan Butler on two counts of first-degree murder.

Karyl Cox, 26, and Jacqueline Beadle, 24, were found dead in a home on Bragg Street in Bossier City May 11, 2014. Beadle was found in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound to the head. Cox was found in another bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

Beadle’s mother found the women after checking on her daughter.

A Bossier Parish grand jury indicted Butler on two counts of first-degree Murder on July 7, 2014. The death penalty was pursued for years until early this year when the State and the Baton Rouge Capital Conflict Office, who represented Butler, filed a joint motion to trial by judge, removing the death penalty.

Testimony in the trial began March 11 with closing arguments being made March 15.

Bossier Parish Assistant District Attorneys Andrew Jacobs and Doug Stinson prosecuted Butler.