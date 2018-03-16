Margaritaville Resort Casino and Tia’s Hope, a foundation dedicated to providing special memories for children spending part of their childhoods in hospitals, will host the third annual formal ball for all children ages 5-21 with special needs, “Memories in Wonderland,“ at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the El Karubah Shriners Temple, 6230 S. Lakeshore Dr. in Shreveport.

Special needs children from all over the area will attend. The public and local retailers Azarues Bridal and Formal, Branded Boutique, and Hers Bridal and Special Occasions donated more than 200 new and gently used cocktail and formal dresses for the girls to wear. Squires will again lend their tuxedos and staff to dress the boys in style for this year’s event. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com, search “memories in wonderland.” Space is limited.

The girls attending will get to “shop” for their favorite dress from the donated collection, and alterations will be provided if needed. On Wonderland Day, all participating girls are invited to the “Memories Beauty Shop” at Shriners Hospital, where hair stylists from Roots and Boots Salon, Vanity & Company, Spa & Salon at Margaritaville, and pro makeup artist Ashley Henning and her team will volunteer their primping services. Once at the dance, the children will be picked up by Rose Neath Funeral Home’s limo and driven to the entrance for a “Red Carpet” arrival.

Once again, Jessica Zylicz with Chloe and Isabel will provide jewelry, culinary artist Denise Dollar will create whimsical sweet treats, and TapSnap 1026 will offer instant pictures from their photo booth. The Wonderland Dance will also feature music, dancing, crafts, and video games provided by Bayou Xtreme Gaming. The award winning NWLA UberGeeks Cosplay Team will dance the night away in their best Alice in Wonderland, Disney, and comic book character costumes.

The Tia’s Hope Foundation was founded in honor of Tia Palermo. Tia was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’ lymphoma in 2001 and bravely battled the disease for over 11 years. Tia always felt that there should be something special for children who had to spend a part of their youths in the hospital. She took great joy in sharing special experiences or as she called them “Memory Moments.” With that in mind, Tia’s Hope was established by Tia’s family to honor her wish that children have more of these unique and positive memories. Margaritaville is a proud sponsor of Tia’s Hope, contributing an annual donation of $75,000 for the foundation’s efforts in creating “Memory Moments.” In 2016, El Karubah Shriners potentate, Jerry DeFatta and Ashley Henning, executive assistant of Margaritaville and Tia’s Hope Ambassador for the Shreveport-Bossier area, came together and created one of their biggest events the “Memories in the Moonlight Dance.” Volunteers with the El Karubah Shriners, Margaritaville Resort Casino, and the 307th Bomb of Barksdale Air Force Base will assist with this year’s event.

For more information, please contact Ashley Henning at ahenning@margaritaville-bc.com or 318-698-7192.