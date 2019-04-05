Margaritaville to host Memorial Day weekend concert series

Margaritaville Resort Casino will host two days of music Memorial Day weekend.

Friday, the “Cajun Jamboree” will feature back-to-back Zydeco legends Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns and Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band. Saturday night, Atlanta’s Blackberry Smoke rocks the stage

Doors open Friday, at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, available via Ticketmaster and the Margaritaville Retail Store, one ticket covers both performances.

Doors open Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 and $55 via Ticketmaster and the Margaritaville Retail Store.