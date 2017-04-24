Margaritaville Resort Casino will remain as is, following the termination of plans for a merger with Wind Creek Hospitality.

According to a press release from Margaritaville, one of the requirements of the Merger Agreement was that the Casino would, in the future, be operated under the Wind Creek brand rather than the Margaritaville brand. This requirement was unable to be met.

A recent arbitration between Bossier Casino Ventures, owners of the casino, and a subsidiary of Margaritaville Holdings, LLC (“Margaritaville) held that BCV’s only financial obligation to Margaritaville was to pay it two years of license fees, plus interest, and thereafter BCV has no further obligation to make any future license payments of any type to Margaritaville for the remainder of the term of the Agreement between them.

BCV has made such payment to Margaritaville. According to BCV’s CEO, Paul Alanis “BCV is pleased to have satisfied in full its financial obligation to Margaritaville and to continue using the Margaritaville brand without further financial obligation for future license fee payments.”

“BCV is committed to continuing to provide a first-class gaming and entertainment experience to its loyal customers under the Margaritaville brand,” Alanis said.

Recent upgrades and amenities to the Property include the recently opened Riverview Restaurant and Brew House, the Bamboo Asian Café and the Busted Coconut pool bar and lounge. Combining the nicest, newest resort facility in Northwest Louisiana with award winning guest service has led to the property receiving over 90 awards from various publications such as Southern Gaming Magazine, Casino Player Magazine and numerous other periodicals since its opening. These awards include Best Overall Property in the Mid-South for the past two years, Best Customer Service and the Casino Where You Feel Luckiest in Louisiana.