Marshall man wanted for shooting turns himself into BCPD

A Marshall man wanted for shooting a 17-year-old woman has turned himself into Bossier City Police.

Derrick Dewayne Johnson, 30, of Marshall, Texas, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 3.

The charge stems from a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. Monday, April 1, when Johnson allegedly fired into a vehicle containing the victim and fled the scene.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson turned himself into the BCPD Wednesday. He remains in custody awaiting his transfer back to Harrison County.