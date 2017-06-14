Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a Haughton man Tuesday afternoon for inappropriately touching a woman during a massage session.

Vu Thank Nguyen, 46, of the 400 block of Mayfair of Bossier City, an employee of the Glamour Nail Salon in the 1000 block of Hwy 80 in Haughton, was charged with one count of sexual battery of a female during a massage session at the salon.

The victim stated Nguyen forcible pulled down her pants and underwear below her buttocks while giving her a back massage. Nguyen then committed the sexual battery causing the victim to yell and jump off the table.

Nguyen has been arrested and booked into the Bossier Maximum Facility.

If this crime has happened to you, you are asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.