MathCounts 2018-19 Competition equals a real squeaker

Dozens of Bossier Parish middle school students came with pencils sharpened and ready to crunch numbers, plug in formulas and solve equations and it showed.

The results for the 2018-19 Bossier Parish MathCounts Competition, held December 1, were some of the closest yet, particularly for team scores.

Multiple schools walked away with recognitions both in individual and overall school team placing. Bossier Parish Math Curriculum Coordinator Jacob Hesselschwardt credits their success to the sacrifices made and countless hours put into preparing for the MathCounts competition.

Individual winners are:

First Place: Kyle Authment, Cope Middle, 45 points

Second Place: Trenton Lape, Elm Grove Middle, 22 points

Third Place: Owen Frans, Rusheon Middle, 16 points

School Team winners include:

First Place: Elm Grove Middle (Score of 27.8 points)

Mathletes include Samuel Espinoza, Trenton Lape, Gabe Falting, Christian Orozco, Cole Bowman, Chloe Larry, Josh Chandler, Ember Pierce, I’lei Washington, Addison Woodward, Reagan Posey, Sean Larson and Madison Hammet

Second Place: Cope Middle (Score of 26.3 pts.)

Cope Middle Mathletes are Kylie Authement, Sanya Patel, Tori Cole, Jackson Csoma, Ava Muslow, C.J. Walton and Raylon Bailey

Third Place: Benton Middle (Score of 15.8 pts.)

Benton Middle Mathletes include Sydney Gawel, Emily Jones, Naomi Boothe and Kaitlyn Malone