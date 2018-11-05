Mayor Walker honored as Louisiana Tech 2018 Alumnus of the Year

The Louisiana Tech Alumni Association honored Bossier City Mayor Lorenz ‘Lo” Walker as its 2018 Alumnus of the Year and Distinguished Alumni of the Colleges at its annual Alumni Awards Luncheon held October 19, 2018.

Lo Walker, a 1956 graduate of Louisiana Tech, has been the mayor of Bossier City since 2005. He graduated Tech as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force and served for 30 years. He was both a command pilot and master parachutist and, in 1986, retired as a colonel. He received many decorations, including two Legions of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, 13 Air Medals, the Bronze Star, and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Mayor Walker says, “I am truly humbled and honored and thank the Louisiana Tech Alumni Association for selecting me.”