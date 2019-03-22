Medical marijuana makes progress towards locating at LSU AgCenter

BATON ROUGE– The Louisiana State Police (LSP) has finalized its suitability background investigation allowing a medicinal marijuana grower to locate at the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center.

The LSP’s investigation included, but is not limited to, criminal, financial and civil checks. Therefore, GB Sciences is now authorized to proceed moving into the main facility at LSU AgCenter that GB Sciences will use to grow medical marijuana.

The inspection phase of the main facility manufacturing area will be conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry with the assistance of the Department of Health on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Once the LDAF receives a final product from GB Sciences, a random sample of the product will be tested in the LDAF laboratory. Once testing is completed and the product has passed testing for homogeneity and the potency is deemed free of contaminants, it will be ready for distribution through nine pharmacies.