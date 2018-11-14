Meet Bossier Schools’ ATHENA Nominee Suanne McConathy

Suanne McConathy has been making a difference in Bossier Parish students’ lives for over 19 years. As coordinator and through her leadership, she manages the speech therapy program for the district’s 34 schools, encompassing every elementary, middle and high school.

While Bossier Schools has long known what a gem McConathy is, she is now being recognized in a different venue as one of 16 ATHENA Leadership Award nominees.

Each year, the Business Development Connection honors 16 area individuals that attain and personify the highest level of excellence and creativity in their business or profession, while continuing to devote time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community. Another criteria of ATHENA is that nominees actively assist other women in achieving their full leadership through service and mentorship.

McConathy develops and implements professional development for 35 Speech-Language Pathologists (SLP), provides assistance to them to enhance the speech therapy services indirectly impacting over 1,600 Bossier Parish students and participates in Child Find screening services.

She has served as an SLP in numerous schools, 13 of those years spent at Stockwell Place Elementary. McConathy is an experienced leader in speech language pathology, a mentor to up-and-coming SLPs, a wife and mother to two children.

The ATHENA Leadership Award was inspired by the goddess of Greek mythology known for her strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenments — qualities embodied in the ATHENA Leadership Model. The award is unique in both scope — local, national and international — and the ATHENA mission upon which it is based.