Meet Plain Dealing’s first female mayor

Town’s new mayor talks making history and her first days on the job

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Last year, Plain Dealing residents elected Cindy Dodson as their new mayor, the first woman to hold the position.

Before Dodson’s win, she was the Bossier Parish Police Jury secretary for more than 25 years and, for the past four years, has been a Plain Dealing Town Council member.

“Becoming the first female Mayor of Plain Dealing is certainly an honor. I never thought that being a woman made me any better or less qualified to do the job. I’m proud to be a part of the growing number of women in politics today,” said Dodson.

Understanding the inspiring effect her position of being the first female Mayor of Plain Dealing can have on the next generation, Dodson advises other young, aspiring women to always have confidence in yourself, work hard and stick to your core principles.

“Always have confidence in yourself and remember that life is what you make it. With hard work, you can be anything you want to be. Strive for what makes you happy and hold tight to your core principles,” said Dodson.

Taking office on January 1, Dodson said she is still in a transition period and each day reveals different problems.

“Having been in office for only 11 days, we’re still in a transition period, I would say. No two days are the same. Each day we face different problems,” said Dodson.

Dodson’s primary focus during her tenure as mayor is the critical issues that affect the town’s water.

“Our town’s water is a critical issue. I sincerely hope that we can find the right solution. This will be an ongoing effort during my term,” said Dodson. “It is important to the council and to our citizens. I hope to involve the community in working together to improve conditions.”

Infrastructure is another top issue for Dodson. She says water and infrastructure are critical, but both issues require time and funding.

“Water and infrastructure are critical and I will definitely be working on both,” Dodson said. “But these are issues that require both time and funding. I hope that the citizens will be willing to work together to make the town better.”

Dodson was elected mayor Nov. 6, 2018, claiming 51 percent of the vote.