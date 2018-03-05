Meeting to address state pension issues

Cindy Rougeou, Executive Director of the Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System (LASERS), will speak to the Shreveport chapter of RSEA at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Louisiana Technical College, Building E, 2011 N. Market St. in Shreveport. Active state employees and retirees from Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, and Webster parishes are expected to attend.

Rougeou will address current issues affecting state employees and retirees’ pension benefits, including a new retirement plan for future state employees proposed in the upcoming 2018 Regular Legislative Session.

In the Shreveport RSEA chapter region, 4,253 LASERS retirees and beneficiaries received more than $93 million in gross retirement benefits in fiscal year 2017.

LASERS administers a defined benefit pension plan that covers approximately 100,000 members. LASERS Benefits Louisiana by paying over $1 billion in annual benefits to beneficiaries, providing a strong and reliable economic stimulus for the state.