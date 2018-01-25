In Memory of Rick Holcomb

Bossier City, LA – After a courageous battle against ALS, James Rickey Holcomb, age 55, left this earth to be with the Lord on Thursday January 18, 2018 at 1:11 PM. His final days were surrounded by the love of family and friends at home.

Rick is lovingly remembered by his wife Amanda Lynn (Snyder); son Lance Austin; and brother, sisters, and in-laws Mike and Nancie Holcomb, Marian and Mike Rainer, Debbie and Scott Donald, Donna and Jeff Trowbridge, Teresa Green, Tammie and Ted Dawson; Lance’s mother Marion Holcomb; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Appreciation to Amanda’s parents Lynette and Jim Snyder for their love, care and support of Rick and his family.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents Thomas Marion Holcomb and Edna “Jean” Holcomb (Andrews).

Rick spent most of his childhood in Bossier City, LA- Barksdale Air Force Base, where his father served. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1980 and continued a career as an oil and gas entrepreneur and consultant. With a strong Christian focus, Rick loved life to the fullest and was always trying to bring laughter and hope to others, which he will continue through the memories he has left and the foundation he and Amanda created-A Love Story foundation.

A celebration service will be held on Saturday, January 27th at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Haughton, 105 E. Washington Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to

A Love Story foundation (alovestory.com or 11846 S Oswego Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137) or the ALS Association (alsa.org).