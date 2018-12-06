Men’s college basketball: BPCC downs Lee, improves to 8-0

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers had four players reach double figures as they defeated Lee College 86-74 Wednesday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

Sophomore swingman Eric Parrish registered his third triple-double in the last four games as he scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists. Guard Jason Holliday had a double-double as he scored 16 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while guards EJ Clark and Erie Olonade each had 15 points in the winning effort.

The Cavaliers got off to a quick start, leading by as much as 20 points in the first half. The Rebels would cut the Cavaliers lead to just 10 points, 38-28, at the break.

However, BPCC would start the second half in similar fashion as it started the game by getting a lot of easy baskets.

The Cavaliers outscored the Rebels 26-9 to begin the second half, leading by as much as 27 points, 64-37, with 13 minutes left in the game. BPCC would maintain a 25-point cushion until very late in the game when the outcome had been decided.

With the win, the Cavaliers remain undefeated at 8-0 and improve to 2-0 in Region XIV play. The loss drops the Rebels to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in region play. BPCC returns to action on Friday when the Cavaliers play host to Arkansas Baptist College. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.