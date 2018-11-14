Men’s college basketball: BPCC downs McLennan, improves to 4-0

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Bossier Parish Community College guard Lane Hartley hit a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch to lift the Cavaliers to a 64-58 win over the McLennan Community College Highlanders Tuesday night at the Billy Montgomery Gym.

The win was the first for the Cavaliers against the Highlanders in well over a decade, and it snapped McLennan’s 7-game winning streak over Bossier Parish.

Hartley, who’s wearing a protective mask over his face after suffering a broken nose in a preseason scrimmage, drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner with :46 seconds remaining which put the Cavaliers ahead 62-56. After McLennan missed a couple of desperation threes, BPCC’s Eric Parrish was intentionally fouled and sank both free throws to ice the victory for the Cavaliers.

A sophomore from Chatham, Hartley drilled a long three-pointer with 3:43 remaining to give the Cavaliers a 57-56 lead over the Highlanders. His three came just 50 seconds after McLennan had taken its first lead of the second half on sophomore guard Javen Hedgeman’s two free throws.

It was a defensive struggle between these two undefeated teams, which came in averaging over 100 points a game. BPCC had what appeared to be a comfortable 52-38 lead with 10 minutes remaining. However, McLennan went on an 16-2 run during a five minute stretch, eventually tying the game at 54 before taking the lead on Hedgeman’s free throws.

With the win, BPCC improves to 4-0 on the young season, while the loss drops McLennan to 6-1. The Cavaliers will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 17 when it hosts Creating Young Minds Academy in the first game of the BPCC Classic here at 4 p.m.