The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers lost to Paris Junior College 90-86 in double overtime in a Region XIV men’s game Wednesday in Paris, Texas.

BPCC fell to 14-7 overall and 7-4 in the conference with its fourth straight loss. Paris, which is a half-game behind East Division leader Trinity Valley, improved to 20-2 and 10-2.

Dezmond McDaniel hit five 3-pointers and led the Cavs with 24 points.

Brandon Moore scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Mubarak Muhammad also scored 14 points. He had 10 rebounds.

Jason Holliday also had a double-double with 11 points and a team-high 15 rebounds. David Williams chipped in with 10 points.

BPCC trailed by eight at the half but rallied in the second to send the game into overtime tied at 62. Both teams scored 15 in the first overtime.

The Cavs return to action Saturday with a 4 p.m. home game against Panola College.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com