Mubarak Muhammad scored 18 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers to a 69-66 overtime victory over the Lamar State College Seahawks in Port Arthur, Texas, Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers improved to 13-3 overall and 6-0 in Region XIV. They are tied with Trinity Valley for first in the North Division. Lamar State dropped to 6-10 and 0-6.

Sophomore forward Brandon Moore, a Nicholls State signee, added 16 points and nine rebounds, while guard Dezmond McDaniel scored 12 points.

The game was close throughout. Lamar State led 29-28 at the half and the game went into overtime tied at 57. The Cavs outscored the Seahawks 12-9 in the extra period.

BPCC’s 13 wins are the most for any Cavaliers team since the 2007-08 team posted 17 wins under then coach Louis Bonner.

The Cavaliers’ 6-0 record in Region 14 play is the most conference wins for BPCC since the school moved from Region 23 in 2009.

It’s been over a decade since the BPCC men’s basketball team has put together back-to-back season with double-digit wins.

