Men’s college basketball: BPCC ends drought against Tyler JC

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated the Tyler Junior College Apaches 87-78 Wednesday night at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym. The BPCC win was its first over TJC since 2012.

BPCC took control of the game from the start, utilizing a stifling defense to hold the Apaches, who had won five straight coming into the game, to just 12 field goals in the first half. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers shot 56 percent from the field in the first half, and were 12-of-14 from the free throw line, which helped propel them to a 51-33 lead at the break.

After falling behind by as much as 19 points in the second half, Tyler would fight its way back primarily because of its three-point shooting. TJC was 9-for-17 in the second half from behind the arc. Shahada Wells and Ryan Walls combined to go 9-for-13 from three-point range for the game, the majority coming in the second half. The Apaches were able to cut the lead to 10 inside the final minute, but would eventually fall to the Cavaliers by nine.

BPCC had four players in double figures, including Paris Harris, who came off the bench to pour in a game-high 22 points. Cavs forward Eric Parrish scored 14 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, and dished out 12 assists to register his fifth triple-double of the season. Erie Olonade added 17 points and eight rebounds, while Mikail Simmons had 19 points and seven boards.

With the win, Bossier Parish improves to 18-5 overall and 7-5 in Region XIV play. The 18 wins are the most by a Cavaliers team since the 2006-07 season. Coach Chris Lovell is the first coach since Louis Bonner to post 17 or more wins in back-to-back seasons. The loss drops TJC to 17-4 overall and 8-4 in region play.

BPCC returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 9 when the Cavaliers travel to Paris, Texas to take on the Paris Junior College Dragons in a Region XIV game at 4 p.m.