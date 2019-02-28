Men’s college basketball: BPCC ends five-game slide

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers ended their five-game losing skid with a 128-68 blowout win over Creating Young Minds Academy Wednesday night at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

The Cavaliers had four players score 20 or more points in the game, including guard Erie Olonade, who scored a game-high and career-high 29 points.

Jason Holliday had 28 points, while Paris Harris, who got the start, scored a career-high 26 points. Lane Hartley came off the bench to pour in 20 points as he was 6-of-9 from beyond the three-point arc.

BPCC led from the opening tip, jumping out to a 13-0 lead before CYMA would score its first basket. The Cavaliers led 53-33 at halftime before coming out and scoring 75 points in the second half.

The 128 points is the most points scored by the Cavaliers this season, eclipsing the 120 points scored against the Dallas Diesel on Dec. 29, 2018. BPCC had its best shooting performance of the season shooting 65 percent from the field in the game.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Mohamed Elgohary, who registered a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Scott Ator and Kameron Hunter were the only other Jackets to reach double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

With the win, the Cavaliers improve to 19-10 overall. The 19 wins are the most for a BPCC basketball team since 2006-07 Cavaliers posted a 19-9 record.

BPCC will travel to Tyler, Texas on Saturday to take on the Tyler Junior College Apaches in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The NJCAA Region XIV Tournament, which is hosted by BPCC, will be held March 5-9, 2019 at Centenary College’s Gold Dome.