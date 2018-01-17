The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers host the Trinity Valley Community College on Thursday with the Region XIV North Division lead on the line.

BPCC improved to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in conference play with two victories last week.

Trinity Valley, which has won eight in a row, is 16-2 and 7-0. Tip-off is 5:30 p.m.

The Cavs defeated Lamar State College 69-66 in overtime in Port Arthur, Texas, and Angelina College 93-84 at home.

BPCCs 14 wins are the most for any Cavaliers team since the 2007-08 team posted 17 wins under then coach Louis Bonner.

The Cavaliers’ 7-0 record in Region 14 play is the most conference wins for BPCC since the school moved from Region 23 in 2009.

It’s been over a decade since the BPCC men’s basketball team has put together back-to-back season with double-digit wins.

Mubarak Muhammad scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Angelina (10-8, 2-5).

A 6-foot-8 sophomore forward from Abuja, Nigeria, Muhammad was almost unstoppable. He was 10-of-16 from the field. He was also 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

BPCC’s Zach Cummings and Dez McDaniel scored 17 and 16 points, respectively. McDaniel dished out five assists and Cummings had four.

Brandon Moore had 12 points and eight rebounds. Tim Collins added 10 points.

The Cavs shot a blistering 65.6 percent (21-of-32) in the first half en route to a 49-42 lead. They finished the game shooting 56.1 percent (32-of-57), including 7-of-17 from 3-point range.

BPCC also shot well from the free throw line. The Cavs made 22-of-29, including 17-of-21 in the second half.

Nylek Cobb and Kevin Norman led Angelina with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Bryan Mitchell added 16 and Travis Henson 14.

Mubarak also had a double-double against Lamar State with 18 points and 18 rebounds.

Moore, a Nicholls State signee, added 16 points and nine rebounds, while McDaniel scored 12.

The game was close throughout. Lamar State led 29-28 at the half and the game went into overtime tied at 57.

The Cavs outscored the Seahawks 12-9 in the extra period.

Trinity Valley defeated Blinn College 92-76 and San Jacinto College-Central 93-74 last week.

Sophomore guard Wendell Mitchell, a transfer from Baylor, leads the Cardinals in scoring at 19.7 points per game. Sophomore guard Damari Parris is second at 12.4.

