Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls in first round of Region XIV tournament

With just over four minutes left, the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers and the Lamar State College-Port Arthur Seahawks were deadlocked at 74 in their first-round Region XIV men’s tournament game.

Throughout the game, neither team had been able to go on a big run and get separation. But that changed after the tie. Lamar State went on a 13-2 run en route to a 90-84 victory.

The game was the final one of four men’s games at the Centenary Gold Dome on the first day of the tournament.

In the first three games, Kilgore defeated Blinn 69-68, Panola downed Coastal Bend 70-66 and Trinity Valley routed Lee 87-62.

The men’s tournament continues Thursday. Kilgore plays Navarro at 1 followed by Angelina vs. Panola at 3, Trinity Valley vs. Jacksonville at 6 and Lamar State vs. Tyler at 8.

BPCC, the No. 6 seed from the East Zone, closed its season 19-12. Lamar State, the No. 3 seed from the West, improved to 20-11.

BPCC got into an early hole but quickly climbed out and tied the game at 20. The Seahawks led 34-27 with about four minutes left to play in the half, but the Cavs finished strong and trailed 39-37 at the break.

Lamar State stayed in front most of the second half. The Seahawks led by as many as seven but couldn’t shake the Cavaliers until the late run.

Nathan Bailey led Lamar State with 18 points. Devaughn Thomas added 13 and Alex Williams 12. Devin Ellis and Terrance Minor scored 11 each.

Eric Parrish, a sophomore guard headed to Nevada, led BPCC with 25 points. He was 5-of-11 from 3-point range and also led the Cavs with seven rebounds.

Mikhail Simmons, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds. Jason Holliday, a sophomore guard from Baton Rouge, scored 13 points.

The Cavs made 11-of-26 3-pointers to 8-of-16 for the Seahawks.

Trinity Valley’s Tyson Jolly, one the nation’s top JUCO prospects, had one of the day’s best performances with 28 points against Lee. He was 10-of-20 from the field.