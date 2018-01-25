The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to the Kilgore College Rangers 69-63 in a men’s Region XIV game Wednesday at BPCC.

BPCC dropped to 14-6 overall and 7-3 in the conference with its third straight loss. Kilgore, which ended a two-game slide, improved to 12-6 and 4-5.

BPCC led 30-27 at the half, but the Rangers took control with a 25-4 run over the first seven minutes of the second half.

BPCC rallied with a 22-9 run to get within 61-56 with 2:33 left. Desmond McDaniel hit a shot to cut the lead to 63-61 with just under two minutes left, but Kilgore made a free throw and got a dunk after rebounding a miss to go up 66-61.

McDaniel led the Cavs with 19 points. Brandon Moore added 12 and Mubarak Muhammad 11.

Daytone Jennings and Malachi Davidson paced Kilgore with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Derrian Grays added 12 and Chad Bowie 11.

BPCC returns to action Wednesday at Paris Junior College.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com