The visiting Navarro College Bulldogs spoiled the Bossier Parish Community College home finale by erasing a seven-point deficit over the final two minute and escape with a 84-80 win over the Cavaliers.

Navarro center Emmanuel Egbuta sank two free throws with 1:36 remaining to give the Bulldogs an 76-75 lead. A BPCC turnover on the ensuing possession resulted in a layup from Navarro guard Trey Pulliam.

BPCC’s Mubarak Muhammed poured in a game-high 31, including a 30-foot, three-pointer with three seconds which made it a three point game. The Cavaliers were forced to foul, and the Bulldogs, who came in shooting just over 60 percent from the free throw line, would get four straight free throws from guard Jahlil Nails to put the game out of reach.

Jason Holliday added 16 points for the Cavs, and Brandon Moore had 12. Trey Pulliam and Egbuta led Navarro with 22 and 19 points, respectively.

Navarro improved to 18-11 and 9-10 in Region XIV play. The loss dropped BPCC to 17-13 and 9-10 in conference play. These two teams are likely to meet in the first round of the Region XIV tournament next week in Jacksonville, Texas.

Despite the loss, BPCC’s 17 wins are the most since the 2007-08 team won 17 games and the Region 23 regular season title. The nine wins in Region XIV are the most for the Cavaliers since moving into the region.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com