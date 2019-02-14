Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Navarro

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Navarro College 87-72 in a Region XIV game Wednesday at the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium.

BPCC fell to 18-7 overall and 7-7 in conference play. East Zone leader Navarro improved to 20-5 and 10-4.

The game was tied at 40 at the half.

Paris Harris led four BPCC players in double figures with 16 points. E.J. Clark added 14, Jason Holliday 13 and Erie Olonade 11.

Navarro shot 65.4 percent from the field in the second half and 62.3 percent for the game. The Bulldogs made 8 of 14 3-point attempts.

After shooting 61.5 percent from the field in the first half, the Cavaliers shot 41.7 in the second. BPCC was 4 of 14 from 3-point range in the game.

Trey Pulliam and Ja’Quaye James led Navarro with 16 points each. Xavier Davenport added 13.

BPCC returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday at home against Kilgore College.