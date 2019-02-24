Men’s college basketball: BPCC falls to Panola

Bossier Parish Community College had no answer for hot shooting Panola College as the Ponies, who shot 54.2 percent from the field in the game, defeated the Cavaliers 85-64 Saturday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

The visiting Ponies led from the opening tip, jumping out to a 20-9 early on. After leading 46-30 at halftime, Panola would extend its lead to as much as 28 points in the second half before finally capturing the 21-point victory.

Panola had four players reach double figures, including guard Franklyn Penn, who led the Ponies with 19 points. Guard Tariq Simmons added 15 points, while guards Tylan Dean and Kamari Brown each added 12.

BPCC had two just two players reach double figures. Forward Jason Holliday scored a game-high 23 points, while forward Paris Harris came off the bench to score 14 in the losing effort.

The Panola win keeps the Ponies in the hunt for the Region XIV regular season title with Navarro College, Trinity Valley Community College and Tyler Junior College. Panola is 21-7 overall and 11-5 in region play and is in logjam at the top of the Eastern Division with those other teams.

It’s the fifth straight loss for Bossier Parish, and drops the Cavaliers overall record to 18-10 and 7-10 in region play. After starting the year 13-0, BPCC has won just five of its last 15 games.

The Cavaliers step out of Region XIV play on Wednesday when they play host to Creating Young Minds Academy in the last home game of the regular season. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. here in the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.