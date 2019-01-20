Men’s college basketball: BPCC rallies past Paris

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Bossier Parish Community College trailed for 31 minutes of Saturday’s game against Paris Junior College, but the Cavaliers were able to overcome their sloppy play in the second half, eventually capturing an 81-77 win over the Dragons.

Paris would battle to the end, even playing with just four players on the court in the final minutes of the contest, but BPCC was able to hang on for the win.

The Cavaliers got down by as much as 10 points in the first half, and trailed the Dragons 45-40 at the break. It took 11 minutes of the second half before BPCC would take its first lead on a Mikail Simmons lay-in off of a beautiful feed from Paris Harris.

The Cavaliers had four players in double figures, including Eric Parrish who poured in 31. Parrish also had 10 rebounds, giving him his 10th double-double of the season.

Parrish, who is a Nevada signee, was 11-for-16 from the field and 7-for-10 from the free throw line. The Dragons had three players score in double figures, including Jalon Pipkins, who also scored 31 points.

With the win, Bossier Parish improves to 15-3 overall and 5-3 in Region XIV play, while the loss drops Paris to 9-9 and 1-7 in region play. BPCC travels to Kilgore on Wednesday, Jan. 23.