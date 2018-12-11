Men’s college basketball: BPCC rolls past Delgado, improves to 10-0

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers overcame a sluggish first half by scoring 64 points in the second half to cruise to the 105-86 win over the Delgado Community College Dolphins here at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym Monday night.

Cavalier guards Jason Holliday, Eric Parrish and Erie Olonade combined to score 83 of the Cavaliers 105 points. Holliday scored a game-high 31 points, while Parrish had 30 and Olonade chipped in a career-high 22.

At halftime the Cavaliers lead by just two points, 41-39, but would come out in the second half and stretch that lead to as much as 15 with six minutes left. BPCC would put the game away in the final two minutes when it went on a 11-3 run to close out the game.

With the win the Cavaliers remain unbeaten at 10-0. This is the first Bossier Parish basketball team to start a season 10-0 since before the 2002-03 season. The Cavaliers will break for Christmas then return to action on Dec. 29 when they play host to the Dallas Diesel. The loss drops the Dolphins to 2-9 on the season.