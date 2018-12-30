Men’s college basketball: BPCC rolls to 12-0

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers crushed the Dallas Diesel 120-65 Saturday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym. The win gives the Cavaliers a perfect 12-0 record heading into 2019.

BPCC had six players reach double figures, including Eric Parrish who led the team with 25. Jason Holliday scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to register his sixth career double-double. Holliday finished the night with seven assists, three shy of a triple-double.

Paris Harris came off the bench and went 8-for-10 from the field to add 20 points. Harris also had 10 rebounds to register his first double-double as a Cavalier. Erie Olonade scored 17, while EJ Clark and Mikail Simmons each added 11.

The 120 points scored by the Cavaliers is their highest point total of the season. BPCC previously scored 117 in its win over North American University back on Nov. 28. The 12-0 start for the Cavaliers is the best start in over 15 years.

BPCC returns to action on Friday, Jan. 4 when the Cavaliers travel to Blinn College for a Region XIV game against the Buccaneers.