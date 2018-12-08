Men’s college basketball: BPCC routs Arkansas Baptist, improves to 9-0

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Jason Holliday scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers to an 86-63 win over the Arkansas Baptist College Buffaloes at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym Friday night.

The win keeps the Cavaliers unbeaten at 9-0.

The double-double was the second straight for Holiday. The sophomore from Brusly went 8-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and he was 8-for-8 from the free throw line in scoring the game-high 26 points.

Erie Olonade and Eric Parrish were the only other Cavaliers to reach double figures. Olonade had 17 points, while Parrish added 11 in the winning effort for BPCC.

Arkansas Baptist was led by Caleb Parker, who scored 20 points, while Jaylon Kinard and Tevin Harris added 15 and 10, respectively.

Bossier Parish returns to action on Monday when the Cavaliers take on the Delgado Dolphins at 7 p.m. It’ll be the second game of a doubleheader, as the BPCC Lady Cavaliers will play Delgado at 5.

BPCC has teamed up with Operation Santa Claus for a Toy Drive. With the donation of a new toy, fans will get in free to Monday’s games.