Men’s college basketball: BPCC routs Cy-Fair

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Sophomore swingman Eric Parrish scored a game-high 35 points to lead the Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers to a 91-61 rout of the Cy-Fair Learning Center Falcons at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym Tuesday night.

Parrish, who is a Nevada signee, scored the first seven points of the game as BPCC jumped out to a 29-5 lead midway through the first half. After trailing 49-25 at the half, the Falcons would close the gap somewhat in the second half but it was nowhere near enough as the Cavaliers would cruise to the 30-point win.

All 10 players on the Cavaliers’ roster saw action with nine of the 10 scoring at least one point. Paris Harris with 12 points and Jason Holliday with 10 were the only other BPCC players to reach double figures.

With the win, BPCC improves its record to 5-0. No Cavaliers team has started a season 5-0 since before 2001-02. The Cavaliers will be back in action on Wednesday, when they play host to the North American University Stallions. Tip-off is schedule for 7 p.m.