Men’s college basketball: BPCC routs No. 14 Trinity Valley

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers knocked off the No. 14 Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals 97-76 on Homecoming night Saturday at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

The Cardinals led the Cavaliers 48-40 in the first couple of minutes of second half, but BPCC would go on a 22-0 run to take a 62-48 lead with 13 minutes remaining in the game.

BPCC would maintain a double-digit the rest of the way, eventually pulling away for the 21-point victory.

The game certainly didn’t start out well for Bossier Parish, as the Cardinals flew out to a 15-0 lead to begin the game.

BPCC would eventually tie the game a 31 with 5:15 remaining in the first half. However, the Cardinals responed by going on a 13-0 run before the Cavaliers would score the final five points in the half, but TVCC still led 44-36.

BPCC had four players reach double figures, including swingman Eric Parrish, who scored a game-high 24 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out 12 assists to register his fourth triple-double of the season.

Cavs guards Jason Holliday and Erie Olonade scored 20 and 16 points, respectively, while forward Paris Harris came off the bench to add 19.

TVCC was led by Jairus Roberson who had 22 points, while David Nickelberry added 21 and Tyson Jolly chipped in with 15 in the losing effort.

The Bossier Parish win, its first over Trinity Valley since 2002 and only its second in 24 meetings, improves the Cavaliers overall record to 16-4 and 6-4 in Region XIV play.

The Cavaliers need just one more win to tie last year’s win total of 17. The loss drops the Cardinals to 17-4 overall and 6-3 in region play.

BPCC returns to action on Jan. 30 when the Cavaliers travel to Carthage, Texas, to take on the Panola College Ponies.