Men’s college basketball: BPCC routs SAU Tech

Charlie Cavell

BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers outscored the Southern Arkansas University Tech Rockets 50-32 in the second half to win going away 92-64 Saturday in the Billy Montgomery Gym.

The Cavaliers had five players reach double figures, including guards Eric Parrish and Jason Holliday each with 18 points.

SAU Tech took a 3-0 lead in the first minute of the game but that would be the only time the Rockets would lead as BPCC raced out to a 13-point first half lead.

The Rockets would get within six points late in the half, but the Cavaliers were able to stretch the lead to ten, 42-32 at halftime. BPCC came out on fire in the second half, outscoring SAU Tech 28-8 in the first 7:30 of the second frame.

BPCC guards E.J. Clark and Erie Olonade each scored 15, while forward David Willims chipped in 11. SAU Tech’s Malik Miller led the Rockets with 14 points, while Jaland Mitchell had 12 and Sheldon Stevens added 10.

The Cavaliers improved to 3-0 on the young season. SAU Tech dropped to 4-1.