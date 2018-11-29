Men’s college basketball: BPCC stays perfect with rout of North American

Charlie Cavell

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers improved to 6-0 with a 117-61 trouncing of the North American University Stallions Wednesday night at the Coach Billy Montgomery Gym.

The Cavaliers got off to a very slow start in this game, falling behind the Stallions early before finally gaining control late in the first half. BPCC led 46-32 at halftime, and the Cavaliers came out strong in the second half scoring 71 points en route to the 56-point victory. The 117-point output is the highest point total for the Cavaliers this season.

After registering a triple-double in last night’s win, BPCC swingman Eric Parrish once again led all scorers with 29 points. Cavs guard Jason Holliday scored 24, while forward David Williams added a career-high 20 points. All told, the Cavaliers had five players reach double figures. North American’s Divonte Bush was the only Stallion in double figures as he scored 11 points in the losing effort.

The 6-0 start for Bossier Parish is the best start for the Cavaliers since the 2001-02 season. BPCC will travel to Port Arthur, Texas, on Saturday, to take on the Lamar State College Seahawks in the Region XIV opener for both teams.