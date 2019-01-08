Men’s college basketball: BPCC suffers first loss

BOSSIER – Angelina College sank seven of eight free throws in the final minute of the game to shock Bossier Parish, 82-79, Monday night and hand the Cavaliers their first loss of the season.

Leading 75-73 with 42 seconds left, Roadrunners guard De’Vaughn Gauno was fouled and calmly went to the line and hit both free throws to put Angelina up by four, and force the Cavaliers to continuously foul.

Gauno would go on to make three more freebies, the last one rimming out and giving Bossier Parish a chance to tie with a three-pointer. However, Erie Olonade’s 22-footer was off the mark, and after a scramble for the rebound, Olonade would throw up a desperation heave that also missed its mark.

Angelina jumped out to an early 10-0 lead in this game, only to see Bossier Parish go on a 16-0 run to grab the lead. The Cavaliers would lead 46-39 at halftime, but the second half was a different story.

The Cavaliers missed many open looks as well as free throws. Coming into the game BPCC led the NJCAA in free throw shooting percentage at 78.6, but struggled in the second half of this game connecting on just 10-for-17 from the free throw line with many of those misses coming in the final minutes.

Four of the five Angelina starters reached double figures, including Norman, who finished with a team-high 18 points. BPCC also had four players in double figures, including guard Eric Parrish, who scored a game-high 26 points.

With the win Angelina improves to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in Region XIV play, while the loss drops the Cavaliers to 13-1 and 3-1 in region play. BPCC will play at Coastal Bend on Wednesday before returning home on Saturday when the Cavs will face Jacksonville College.