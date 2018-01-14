Mubarak Muhammad scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the BPCC Cavaliers to a 93-84 victory over the Angelina College Roadrunners on Saturday afternoon at BPCC.

BPCC improved to 14-3 overall. The Cavs are tied with Trinity Valley (16-2, 7-0) for first in the Region XIV North Division at 7-0. Trinity Valley defeated San Jacinto College-Central 93-74 Saturday. Angelina dropped to 10-8 and 2-5.

BPCC and Trinity Valley face off at BPCC on Wednesday at 7:30.

Mubarak, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward from Abuja, Nigeria, was almost unstoppable. He was 10-of-16 from the field. He was also 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

BPCC’s Zach Cummings and Dez McDaniel scored 17 and 16 points, respectively. McDaniel dished out five assists and Cummings had four.

Brandon Moore had 12 points and eight rebounds. Tim Collins added 10 points.

The Cavs shot a blistering 65.6 percent (21-of-32) in the first half en route to a 49-42 lead. They finished the game shooting 56.1 percent (32-of-57), including 7-of-17 from 3-point range.

BPCC also shot well from the free throw line. The Cavs made 22-of-29, including 17-of-21 in the second half.

Nylek Cobb and Kevin Norman led Angelina with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Bryan Mitchell added 16 and Travis Henson 14.

— Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com