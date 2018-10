Bossier Parish Community College sophomore guard Eric Parrish has committed to Nevada.

The 6-foot-7 Parrish is a transfer from Akron. He averaged 8.8 points in 32 games last season, shooting 51.6 percent (108 of 209) from the field. As a senior at Cypress Springs (Texas) High, he averaged 18.4 points and 8.2 rebounds.

The BPCC men begin the season Nov. 3 at home against DFW Prep.