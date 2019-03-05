Men’s college basketball: BPCC’s Holliday named LSWA Player of the Week

Staff Reports, newsroom@bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Community College guard Jason Holliday was named the men’s college basketball Player of the Week by the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association Monday. Holliday was the top vote getter among the three nominees for the week of Feb. 25-Mar. 3, 2019.

Playing without leading scorer Eric Parrish in its last two games, BPCC sophomore Jason Holliday more than picked up the slack for the Cavaliers.

Holliday poured in 28 points and pulled down nine rebounds in Bossier Parish’s 128-68 rout of Creating Young Minds Academy on Feb. 27.

In the regular season finale at No. 21 Tyler Junior College on Saturday, Holliday scored 25 points and hauled down 15 rebounds to register his ninth career double-double, and eighth of the season. He also had eight assists in the game.

The Baton Rouge native is averaging 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game this season.

Holliday has helped lead BPCC to a 19-11 record. The 19 wins are the most by a Cavaliers squad since the 2006-07 team won 19. Holliday is the second BPCC Cavalier to receive the honor this season.

Bossier Parish is hosting the Region XIV Tournament Mar. 5-9 at Centenary College’s Gold Dome. BPCC is the sixth seed out of the East Division and will face Lamar State College – Port Arthur, the third seed out of the South, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.