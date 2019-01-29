Men’s college basketball: BPCC’s Parrish shares LSWA Player of the Week honors

Staff Reports

For the second time this season Louisiana Tech’s DaQuan “DayDay” Bracey and Bossier Parrish Community College’s Eric Parish were named the men’s college basketball Co-Players of the Week by the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association.

Bracey and Parrish split the votes for the top spot among the eight nominees for the week of Jan. 21-27, 2019. The two players shared the honors back in week two of the season, Dec. 10-16, 2018.

Bracey helped the Bulldogs remain undefeated at home this season (12-0) with victories over Conference USA-leader Marshall, 89-80 in overtime, and 62-50 over Western Kentucky.

Against the Thundering Herd, Bracey tied his career high in points with 25 and rebounds with six. Two of those points came with five seconds left when he went coast-to-coast for a driving layup to tie the game and ultimately force overtime.

Defensively, Bracey was the primary defender on Marshall’s Jon Elmore, who came in averaging 20 points per game, but was held to just eight points.

After being held scoreless in the first half against the HIlltoppers, Bracey exploded for 17 second-half points, which was a game-high in leading Louisiana Tech to the come-from-behind victory.

Defensively, he was the primary defender on WKU’s Taveion Hollingsworth who came in averaging 16 points per game, but was held to seven. The Hilltoppers 50 points was the fewest points WKU had scored in a game all season.

In Bossier Parish’s two games this past week, swingman Eric Parrish registered his 11th and 12th double-doubles of the season. He averaged 26 points, 11 rebounds, 7.5 assists and five steals during the week.

Parrish’s 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, his fourth triple-double of the season, helped Bossier Parish knock off 14th-ranked Trinity Valley, 97-76, on Saturday. It was the Cavaliers first win over the Cardinals since 2002, and only their second victory in 24 meetings between the two schools.

Parrish is the second leading scorer in Region XIV, averaging 20.7 points per game. He outdueled TVCC’s Tyson Jolly, who is the leading scorer and rebounder in the region, holding Jolly to 15 points and seven rebounds, well below his 22.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per game average.